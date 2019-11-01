High winds and rain cause flooding, storm damage across Lake Erie shoreline

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA) says water levels near the Lake Erie shoreline should start to recede after flooding from the lake Thursday night near Port Colborne.
The flooding was the result of heavy rain and strong winds that hit the shoreline from Haldimand County to the Niagara River.
Municipalities across the region reported power outages, downed trees and road closures early Friday morning.
A number of roads were also closed in Norfolk County including Walker, Harbour, Main and St. George streets in Port Dover.
The county also reported that Highway 59 southbound to Long Point was temporarily closed at Lakeshore and Front Roads.
Drivers who disobey road closure signs put everyone in #Danger! This driver failed to obey the road closure signs and became stranded in Port Dover last night. Please #DriveSafe and #PayAttention and always put #SafetyFirst. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/5w9onTXm9m
— OPP West (@OPP_WR) November 1, 2019
The City of Port Colborne released an update on Friday morning reporting wind gusts reached over 100 kilometres per hour overnight.
Crews are expected to be working for most of the day clearing large trees and cleaning storm drains.
The city reported two significant road closures on King Street between Killaly Street West and Princess Street, with an additional closure at Elgin Street between Catherine and King.
Meanwhile, St. Catharines also reported downed trees and power lines, which affected power for a few hundred residents.
Niagara Power reported that as many as 6,000 residents had lost power overnight across the region due to downed power lines in the region affecting customers in Port Colborne and Fort Erie. About 3,000 of those customers had their power restored just after 8 a.m. Friday.
The NPCA is cautioning residents to stay away from the shoreline of Lake Erie for now. The flood warnings are expected to stay in effect until noon, Friday.
