High winds and rain cause flooding, storm damage across Lake Erie shoreline

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA) says water levels near the Lake Erie shoreline should start to recede after flooding from the lake Thursday night near Port Colborne.

The flooding was the result of heavy rain and strong winds that hit the shoreline from Haldimand County to the Niagara River.

Municipalities across the region reported power outages, downed trees and road closures early Friday morning.

A number of roads were also closed in Norfolk County including Walker, Harbour, Main and St. George streets in Port Dover.