Prince Edward County OPP charge 3 teens following assault against youth

Prince Edward County OPP have charged two 13-year-olds and one 15-year-old following an assault against another unidentified youth.

OPP say the investigation into the assault began on Wednesday.

Police cannot identify any of the teens accused in this case, nor can they identify the alleged victim, per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

One of the Picton 13-year-olds was charged with assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The other 13-year-old and 15-year-old, both from Picton, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

One of the teens was held in custody for a bail hearing on Nov. 1, while the other two teens were released on a promise to appear at court to answer their charges at a later date.

