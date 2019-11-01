Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Prince Edward County OPP charge 3 teens following assault against youth

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 5:04 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

Prince Edward County OPP have charged two 13-year-olds and one 15-year-old following an assault against another unidentified youth.

OPP say the investigation into the assault began on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Prince Edward County OPP arrest 2 teens following reported break-ins over August long weekend

Police cannot identify any of the teens accused in this case, nor can they identify the alleged victim, per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

One of the Picton 13-year-olds was charged with assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The other 13-year-old and 15-year-old, both from Picton, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

One of the teens was held in custody for a bail hearing on Nov. 1, while the other two teens were released on a promise to appear at court to answer their charges at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement
Teen arrested in connection to assault of Kingston officer
Teen arrested in connection to assault of Kingston officer
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
pictonPrince Edward County OPPteen assaultyouth assaultPicton OPPassault pictonOPP youth assaultPicton Ontpicton teenteen assaulted pictonteen attacked pictonyouth assault picton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.