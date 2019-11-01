Menu

Global BC recipes

Lifestyle

Recipe: ‘Egg’ Breading Batter – Chick-Un Sandwich

By Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 2:38 pm
Conscious comfort food on World Vegan Day
Chef Bryan Satterford, co-owner of Beetbox, shows off his recipe for a scrumptious plant-based batter.

Yields: 1.5 cup of breading batter

Ingredients:
1 Cup Chickpea flour
2 Tbsp Nutritional yeast
1 Tsp Baking soda
1 Tbsp Salt
1 Tbsp Powdered vegetable stock
1 Tsp smoked paprika
½ cup Water

Method:

1. Combine all the dry ingredients and mix well to evenly distribute.
2. Slowly add the water into dry ingredients, constantly whisking to make an even, lump free batter. The batter should be smooth, and the consistency of house paint. A batter too thin and it won’t coat properly, too thick and it will make the breading to thick and cook improperly.
3. Add protein of your choice to the batter, coat evenly.
4. Carefully add to pre-heated deep fryer, fry until batter is crispy and golden.
5. Assemble sandwich and enjoy!

Global BC recipesRecipebread batterun-chickenVegan World Food Day
