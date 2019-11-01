Recipe: ‘Egg’ Breading Batter – Chick-Un Sandwich

Yields: 1.5 cup of breading batter

Ingredients:

1 Cup Chickpea flour

2 Tbsp Nutritional yeast

1 Tsp Baking soda

1 Tbsp Salt

1 Tbsp Powdered vegetable stock

1 Tsp smoked paprika

½ cup Water

Method:

1. Combine all the dry ingredients and mix well to evenly distribute.

2. Slowly add the water into dry ingredients, constantly whisking to make an even, lump free batter. The batter should be smooth, and the consistency of house paint. A batter too thin and it won’t coat properly, too thick and it will make the breading to thick and cook improperly.

3. Add protein of your choice to the batter, coat evenly.

4. Carefully add to pre-heated deep fryer, fry until batter is crispy and golden.

5. Assemble sandwich and enjoy!