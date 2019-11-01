Bumblers busted after brazen bingo burglary bid

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

An attempted armed robbery at a West End bingo game wasn’t a win for a pair of suspects.

Police said two suspects – an adult woman and a male teenager – tried to steal a cash tray from a club in the 600 block of Young Street at 7:30 Thursday night.

A 70-year-old victim was sprayed with an unknown substance, police said, and the female suspect tried to flee with a cash tray, before being stopped by patrons, who caught and restrained the youth.

READ MORE: 4 arrested after crime spree and armed robbery at Winnipeg motel

The woman ran off after being disarmed, but later turned herself in after police arrested the youth at the scene and seized a loaded .22 calibre rifle.

The woman, 38, was charged with armed robbery using a restricted firearm, using a firearm during the commission of an offence, careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a loaded restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, and uttering threats.

Story continues below advertisement

The youth, 17, faces similar charges, as well as three counts of failing to comply with sentence conditions.

Both were detained in custody.

1:22 Customers share experience of fighting off suspected armed robbery suspects at Winnipeg restaurant Customers share experience of fighting off suspected armed robbery suspects at Winnipeg restaurant