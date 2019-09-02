4 arrested after crime spree and armed robbery at Winnipeg motel
Two men were woken up and robbed at gunpoint in their motel room on Sunday morning, according to Winnipeg police.
Police say a woman knocked at their door in the 3300 block of Portage Avenue and was let into the room. Officials say three other suspects, including two men armed with a firearm and two machetes, entered the room as well.
Police say the suspects pointed the firearm at the victims and stole property from the room and assaulted both victims, causing minor injuries.
The group left the room in a stolen vehicle and stole gas from a gas station in the 1000 block of Keewatin Street.
An hour after police were called they found the vehicle in the area of Aikins Street and Burrows Avenue. Two women were arrested there. Two male suspects tried to run away but were caught.
When police searched the vehicle they allegedly found items taken from a vehicle in Heritage Park between Aug. 29 and 30. Police believe the vehicle had been taken from the Fort Richmond area on Aug. 30.
Police also seized a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, .22 calibre ammunition, five grams of methamphetamine and a knife from the suspects.
Tyrell George Dumas, a 22-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with:
- Two counts of armed robbery using a firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Theft under $5,000
- Theft of motor vehicle
- Possession of a weapon
- Carrying concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Disguise with intent
- Possession of scheduled substance – methamphetamine
- Possession of scheduled substance – cocaine
Blaine Thadeus Harper, a 22-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with:
- Two counts of armed robbery using a firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of Property Obtained by crime under $5,000
- Theft under $5,000
- Two counts of pointing a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle
- Possession of firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Hailey Vanessa Lynn Regent, a 21-year-old woman from Winnipeg, has been charged with:
- Two counts of armed robbery using a firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Theft Under $5000
Kayla Marie Ednie, a 23-year-old woman from Winnipeg, has been charged with:
- Two counts of armed robbery using a firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Theft under $5,000
