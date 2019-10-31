HRP officer charged in connection with threats complaint in Eastern Passage

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax Regional Police officer is facing charges in connection with a threats complaint incident in Eastern Passage, N.S., earlier this month.

Const. Jeffery LeBlanc is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Nov. 12 to face charges of uttering threats, improper storage and possession of a firearm dangerous to the public peace.

The charges relate to an incident between LeBlanc and a woman known to him that occurred in Eastern Passage on Oct. 7.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), the province’s police watchdog, says LeBlanc surrendered to police after negotiations with an officer.

SiRT is now leading the investigation into the incident.

LeBlanc is the third Halifax Regional Police officer to be charged with criminal offences in recent months.

Const. Jennifer McPhee was charged in connection with 15 alleged thefts from various Atlantic Superstore locations in and around the Halifax area over a six-week span.

The 42-year-old has been charged with one count each of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000 for the alleged thefts, as well as other weapons-related charges.

McPhee is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court a week after LeBlanc, on Nov. 18.

Const. Joseph Farrow, 51, of Hammonds Plains was arrested on Sept. 18 on charges of unlawfully entering a home and sexually assaulting the owner.

SiRT says the victim of the alleged assault was known to Farrow.