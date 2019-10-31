Stoney Creek man arrested after police find man asleep at the wheel

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have arrested a Stoney Creek man on several charges after finding a man asleep at the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

Officers were called to Main Street West, near Longwood Road, around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday about a pickup truck in the median.

Police say the truck was still in gear when they arrived and officers found crystal meth and break and enter tools. The vehicle’s ignition had also been damaged.

Investigators say the truck was reported stolen on Monday and the vehicle’s owner has been notified.

Michael Porter, 22, is charged with possession of the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of proceeds of crime, and failing to comply with a recognizance.

