Crime

Police looking for Hamilton man connected to firearms investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 4:25 pm
20-year-old Deren Akyeam-Pong of Hamilton is wanted by police 11 charges related to possessing firearms and failure to comply with several court orders.
20-year-old Deren Akyeam-Pong of Hamilton is wanted by police 11 charges related to possessing firearms and failure to comply with several court orders. Hamilton Police Service

Police are looking for a 20-year-old Hamilton man wanted for a number of charges connected to a firearms investigation on the mountain.

Investigators say officers were dispatched just after 11 a.m. to a residential area near Upper Wellington Street and Limeridge Road East after a tip about a pair of men “believed to be involved in criminal activities and likely in possession of weapons.”

When officers arrived they discovered a man sitting in a vehicle with another standing directly outside. Both men fled once police approached them.

Officers were able to locate one of the two who took off at a nearby strip plaza. He was arrested and taken into custody.

The 21-year-old from Scarborough faces several charges — nine in total — including obstructing a peace officer, failing to comply with recognizance, possession and firearms offences.

The other suspect is still outstanding and has been identified as 20-year-old Deren Akyeam-Pong of Hamilton. He’s wanted for 11 charges related to possessing firearms and failure to comply with several court orders.

