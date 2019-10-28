Second teenager charged in Tim Hortons shooting: Hamilton police

A Hamilton teenager has been hit with a dozen charges after shots were fired in a Tim Hortons parking lot.
It’s the second arrest involving the shooting on Sept. 23 outside the Tim Hortons on Cannon Street East and Sanford Avenue North.
Police say they spotted the suspect getting into a vehicle on Friday evening and when officers stopped the vehicle the suspect fled on foot but was quickly arrested.
Police say he was found carrying a loaded semi-automatic handgun and some drugs.
The 17-year-old boy of no fixed address has been charged in relation to the shooting along with a series of firearm and drug-related offences.
READ MORE: 18-year-old charged in connection with shooting near Cannon Street coffee shop: Hamilton police
Police say an 18-year-old man, who was arrested last month and has since been released, is accused of discharging bear spray and has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and administering a noxious substance.
Investigators say he is not co-operating with police and is expected in court on Oct. 29.
COMMENTS