Second teenager charged in Tim Hortons shooting: Hamilton police

A Hamilton teenager has been hit with a dozen charges after shots were fired in a Tim Hortons parking lot.

It’s the second arrest involving the shooting on Sept. 23 outside the Tim Hortons on Cannon Street East and Sanford Avenue North.

Police say they spotted the suspect getting into a vehicle on Friday evening and when officers stopped the vehicle the suspect fled on foot but was quickly arrested.

On October 25, 2019, police arrested and charged a 17-year-old male with several firearm related offences. The youth was involved in a shooting incident at a Tim Horton's Parking lot on Sept. 23, 2019. https://t.co/aIYsQ4lNhe #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 28, 2019

Police say he was found carrying a loaded semi-automatic handgun and some drugs.

The 17-year-old boy of no fixed address has been charged in relation to the shooting along with a series of firearm and drug-related offences.

Police say an 18-year-old man, who was arrested last month and has since been released, is accused of discharging bear spray and has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and administering a noxious substance.

Investigators say he is not co-operating with police and is expected in court on Oct. 29.

