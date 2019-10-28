Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Second teenager charged in Tim Hortons shooting: Hamilton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 28, 2019 5:09 pm
Police say the side of a coffee shop in Central Hamilton was hit by bullets on Sept. 23.
Police say the side of a coffee shop in Central Hamilton was hit by bullets on Sept. 23. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Hamilton teenager has been hit with a dozen charges after shots were fired in a Tim Hortons parking lot.

It’s the second arrest involving the shooting on Sept. 23 outside the Tim Hortons on Cannon Street East and Sanford Avenue North.

Police say they spotted the suspect getting into a vehicle on Friday evening and when officers stopped the vehicle the suspect fled on foot but was quickly arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he was found carrying a loaded semi-automatic handgun and some drugs.

The 17-year-old boy of no fixed address has been charged in relation to the shooting along with a series of firearm and drug-related offences.

READ MORE: 18-year-old charged in connection with shooting near Cannon Street coffee shop: Hamilton police

Police say an 18-year-old man, who was arrested last month and has since been released, is accused of discharging bear spray and has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and administering a noxious substance.

Investigators say he is not co-operating with police and is expected in court on Oct. 29.

410 off-ramp shooting sparks driver concerns
410 off-ramp shooting sparks driver concerns
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceTim HortonsHamilton ShootingCannon Street Eastparking lot shootingteenager arrestedTim Hortons shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.