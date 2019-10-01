18-year-old charged in connection with shooting near Cannon Street coffee shop: Hamilton police

An 18-year-old who was allegedly involved in a parking lot shooting that police say resulted in bullets hitting the side of Hamilton coffee shop is reportedly not co-operating with local law enforcement.

The suspect was arrested on Friday in connection with the reported incident. He has been accused of discharging bear spray, according to detectives.

Investigators say the incident happened on the night of Sept. 23 near the intersection of Cannon Street East and Sanford Avenue North.

The suspect, who has since been released, is facing three charges, including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and administering a noxious substance.

Investigators say he is not co-operating with police and is expected in court on Oct. 29.

Anyone with information about the reported incident can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3816 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

