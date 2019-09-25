Police investigate 3 shootings in 12 hours in Central Hamilton   

Detectives are investigating three shooting incidents which took place just blocks apart in an area of Central Hamilton.

Two of the shootings happened overnight with the first shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night at a parking lot near the intersection of Cannon Street East and Sanford Avenue North.

Police believe there was a disturbance between a group of males prior to the discharge of a firearm, when the side of a coffee shop was hit several times.

The males involved fled the scene before police arrived.

READ MORE: Shooting forces 2 Hamilton schools into hold and secure: police

Investigators say they are looking for three “persons of interest” in that incident, all males believed to be in their late teens with one driving a silver SUV.

Police suspect they are all known to each other and that the incident was targeted.

Meanwhile, officers say the second incident happened after midnight in an area of King Street East and East Avenue.

Detectives say that shooting happened in an alleyway with those involved fleeing the scene before officers arrived.

A black, sport-looking four-door car is a vehicle of interest.

READ MORE: Two masked suspects at large following East Hamilton shooting: police

On Tuesday afternoon, about a kilometre away from the latter shootings, police investigated another shots-fired call near Cannon Street East and Wentworth Street North.

Police say officers with the Emergency Response Unit as well as the K9 unit arrested a man after a short foot chase and recovered a firearm.

There were no injuries in any of the three shootings and investigators say there’s no evidence to support that the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to investigators at 905-546-3816. Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppershamilton.com

WATCH: Man shot and killed in brazen daytime shooting in Etobicoke

With files from Rick Zamperin