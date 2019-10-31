Menu

Canada

‘Extensive’ damage, no injuries in northeast London house fire

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 31, 2019 9:33 am
London firefighters respond to a house fire on Briarhill Avenue near Magnolia Gate.
London firefighters respond to a house fire on Briarhill Avenue near Magnolia Gate. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

A Thursday morning fire caused extensive damage to a home on Briarhill Avenue near Magnolia Gate, London firefighters said.

Platoon Chief Shawn Fitzgerald said firefighters were called to the scene around 6 a.m.

READ MORE: House fire in southwest London causes $400K in damage

Due to the extent of the fire, crews had to fight the blaze from outside the home, fearing that a building collapse would occur if an interior attack took place.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

“We believe nobody was at home,” Fitzgerald said.

Norman Allison lives down the street from the charred home and said he was awakened around 6 a.m. by the sound of fire sirens and his wife screaming.

“I looked outside … the whole roof was up in flames,” Allison said.

READ MORE: No injuries reported in west London balcony blaze: fire officials

According to Allison, the house was known to be unoccupied, with the homeowners visiting from time to time as they worked on renovations.

Fitzgerald said the cause of the blaze remains unknown but the damage from the fire is “extensive.”

District Chief Andy Britton pegged the damage at somewhere between $150,000 and $175,000.

