House fire in southwest London causes $400K in damage

London police say no one was hurt, but a blaze involving two homes in the city’s southwest end caused an estimated $400,000 in damage and is being treated as suspicious.

Officers say it was around 2:20 a.m. Friday when they were responding to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Southdale Road West and Wharncliffe Road South.

As they searched for the suspect, police say they found a shed on fire on Westdale Avenue and called the London Fire Department.

“There was a pool shed on fire that had spread to a neighbouring property, and the house that was attached to it, causing significant damage to both parties,” Acting Deputy Fire Chief Jack Burt told 980 CFPL.

Damage to one was is pegged at $350,000, the other was around $50,000.

London police say no one was injured.

Investigators say they have not confirmed if there’s a connection between the reported suspicious person, described only as a man in dark clothing, and the blaze.

With that being said, investigators are treating the fire as suspicious and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Officials are urging the public to stay away from the area as investigators will likely be on scene for the majority of the day Friday.

With files from Jess Brady