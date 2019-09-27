No injuries reported in west London balcony blaze: fire officials

The cause of an afternoon balcony fire at a West London apartment building on Friday remains under investigation, but no injuries were reported, city fire officials said.

Crews were called to the scene at 492 Springbank Dr., just east of Berkshire Drive, around 4:45 p.m., for a working fire on the balcony of a fourth-floor unit, said Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland.

READ MORE: London motorists hit hardest in intersection safety enforcement blitz

“(Firefighters) operated into an offensive strategy to extinguish the fire,” Loveland said. “The fire did enter into the suite of the balcony… but did not extend beyond that area.”

No one was home at the time, Loveland says, “which was a good thing, no one was there and no one got hurt, but it made for unusual circumstance.”

Firefighters quickly doused the blaze, and smoke from the fire was contained to the building’s fourth floor.

“Our crews ventilated out through the suite and out of the building so that the smoke conditions didn’t cause a lot of damage,” Loveland said. “People are being allowed back into their units.”

READ MORE: Youth seriously injured in fall from top of moving vehicle: London police

The balcony suffered extensive fire damage, while the exterior of the building and the balcony belonging to the unit next door suffered severe smoke damage.

A preliminary cause and damage estimate is not known.