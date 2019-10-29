Wascana Creek bridges construction on Ring Road nears completion

Send this page to someone via email

Construction on the Wascana Creek bridges is coming to an end, after months of causing significant delays on Ring Road.

The project is expected to be completed by Wednesday, according to the city’s road report website. Despite the recent snowfall, the City of Regina is not expecting any delays.

“The snow will not having a major impact on the completion of the project as the main work remaining is the installation of the guard rails,” the city said in a statement.

Traffic flow on Ring Road is mostly back to normal.

READ MORE: Albert Street south construction project not going over well with drivers

“The traffic crossovers are no longer in use and traffic is flowing in their own lanes in each direction under restriction and we are on track to complete the project as planned,” the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said there is still some minor landscaping work to be done. However, it can be deferred until spring 2020 if need be.