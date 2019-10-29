Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Wascana Creek bridges construction on Ring Road nears completion

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 2:29 pm
Construction on the new Wascana Creek bridges are expected to be finished by Wednesday, the city said.
Construction on the new Wascana Creek bridges are expected to be finished by Wednesday, the city said. Sean Lerat-Stetner / Global News

Construction on the Wascana Creek bridges is coming to an end, after months of causing significant delays on Ring Road.

The project is expected to be completed by Wednesday, according to the city’s road report website. Despite the recent snowfall, the City of Regina is not expecting any delays.

READ MORE: City of Regina considering changes following construction-related complaints

“The snow will not having a major impact on the completion of the project as the main work remaining is the installation of the guard rails,” the city said in a statement.

Traffic flow on Ring Road is mostly back to normal.

READ MORE: Albert Street south construction project not going over well with drivers

“The traffic crossovers are no longer in use and traffic is flowing in their own lanes in each direction under restriction and we are on track to complete the project as planned,” the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said there is still some minor landscaping work to be done. However, it can be deferred until spring 2020 if need be.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TrafficConstructionCity of ReginaRing RoadBridgesConstruction Seasontraffic flowWascana CreekWascana Creek Bridges
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.