Albert Street south construction project not going over well with drivers

It’s been almost two weeks since the City of Regina announced their construction plan, and on Wednesday work begins on Albert Street south.

Parts of the roads between 25th Avenue and Gordon Road will see concrete replacement and paving.

The city posted the project on Facebook over the long weekend and it’s created a lot of negative feedback.

“I get frustrated driving around the city too, but I understand we need to get the work done. There’s no question about that, “Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

READ MORE: Construction season officially paves the way in Regina

“At the end of the day, the work has to get done and we just ask people to be patient and understanding.”

The city is investing nearly Nearly $84 million this summer into transportation, water, wastewater, and drainage projects.

The investments include the Residential Road Renewal Program, $16.4 million, the Street Infrastructure Renewal Program, $13.1 million, new bridges, $4.4 million and water, wastewater and drainage, $50 million.

One of its priority projects is the two-year infrastructure improvement and beautification of Victoria Avenue between Albert Street and Broad Street.

READ MORE: Construction season officially paves the way in Regina

The city is also building two new intersections at Arcola Avenue and College Avenue and at College Avenue and Lorne Street.

Repairs to the Assiniboine Avenue overpass are also being made while the two bridges along Ring Road over Wascana Creek will be replaced.

“The bridges are close to failure and if we waited another year we could have a problem even worse than that,” Fougere said.

The Albert Street south project is expected to take 12 weeks.