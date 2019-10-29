Menu

Crime

Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses to Subway restaurant robbery

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 2:09 pm
A photo of the suspect in last Monday’s robbery of a Subway restaurant along the 3000 block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna.
A photo of the suspect in last Monday’s robbery of a Subway restaurant along the 3000 block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna. Kelowna RCMP

A Subway restaurant in Kelowna was robbed last week, and police are now seeking witnesses.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, the restaurant along the 3000 block of Pandosy Street was robbed by a man on Monday, Oct. 21, at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. They did not release any information on how he robbed the restaurant, citing investigation integrity.

Another view of the robbery suspect.
Another view of the robbery suspect. Kelowna RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

“‎The restaurant was empty of patrons and no employees were hurt during the robbery,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster.

Police say they are looking for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the robbery.

The suspect is described as being 20 to 30 years old with an approximate height of 6-2, weighing 170 to 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing grey pants, a black hat with ‘Bardo’ or Bardown’ on the front, and a black hoodie beneath a white-and-blue ‘UFO Plast’ motocross jersey.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CrimeRCMPKelownaOkanaganRobberycentral okanaganKelowna RCMPSubwayRobbery suspectSubway RestaurantSubway Robbery
