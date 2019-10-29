Niagara police make arrest in robbery of donation box from air cadet

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police have charged 32-year-old after he allegedly stole a donation box right out of the hands of 13-year-old Air Cadet in Niagara Falls in September.

Investigators say the incident happened on the morning of Sept. 21 outside a No Frills store on Lundy’s Lane near Highland Avenue with the suspect fleeing the scene with the box prior to the arrival of the police.

Officers were finally able to track down the alleged thief from Niagara Falls on Sunday Oct. 27 and arrested him for robbery and a drug possession charge.

After a court appearance Monday, the suspect was held in custody.

1:53 Dash cam video captures a disturbing incident at a Kelowna fast food drive-thru involving what looks like a customer trying to take money from a donation box Dash cam video captures a disturbing incident at a Kelowna fast food drive-thru involving what looks like a customer trying to take money from a donation box

The incident sparked some public outrage in September after a committee member from the cadet’s Squadron received more than 6,800 shares from a Facebook post chronicling the alleged event.

Story continues below advertisement