Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Niagara police make arrest in robbery of donation box from air cadet

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 1:04 pm
Police in Niagara have arrested a 32 year old man who allegedly stole a donation box.
Police in Niagara have arrested a 32 year old man who allegedly stole a donation box. Niagara Regional Police

Niagara police have charged 32-year-old after he allegedly stole a donation box right out of the hands of 13-year-old Air Cadet in Niagara Falls in September.

Investigators say the incident happened on the morning of Sept. 21 outside a No Frills store on Lundy’s Lane near Highland Avenue with the suspect fleeing the scene with the box prior to the arrival of the police.

Officers were finally able to track down the alleged thief from Niagara Falls on Sunday Oct. 27 and arrested him for robbery and a drug possession charge.

READ MORE: Niagara Falls woman charged in $134,000 fraud case: police

After a court appearance Monday, the suspect was held in custody.

Dash cam video captures a disturbing incident at a Kelowna fast food drive-thru involving what looks like a customer trying to take money from a donation box
Dash cam video captures a disturbing incident at a Kelowna fast food drive-thru involving what looks like a customer trying to take money from a donation box

The incident sparked some public outrage in September after a committee member from the cadet’s Squadron received more than 6,800 shares from a Facebook post chronicling the alleged event.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara Fallsdonation box theftNo Frills theftstolen donation boxAir Cadet squadroncadet donation boxtheft fom air cadettheft of donation box
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.