Barrie teen charged following robbery on Friday: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy from Barrie is facing a slew of charges following a vehicle robbery that police say took place Friday morning.

The boy, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was observed driving the reported stolen car on Highway 400 and refused to pull over.

On the day of the robbery, the teen suspect walked up a woman’s driveway on Oren Boulevard in Barrie, brandished a firearm and demanded her car keys, police say.

According to officers, the woman complied, and the suspect left her home in the stolen 2018 Mazda 3TR.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, an Aurora OPP officer saw the vehicle driving south on Highway 400 after a driving complaint was lodged regarding its operation, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Barrie police say the OPP tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull over.

The officer continued to follow the vehicle until the driver reached Finch Avenue, where he abandoned the car and fled on foot, only to be arrested a short time later, police add.

The teen was subsequently charged with robbery; pointing a firearm; four counts of failure to comply with a youth sentence; driving while disqualified; possession of property over $5,000; flight from police; dangerous operation of a vehicle; marijuana possession; possession of a stolen credit card; driving while under suspension; and stunt driving.

He appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Monday, but must return to court at a later date.