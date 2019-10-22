Menu

Crime

Salmon Arm RCMP seeking suspect in armed robbery

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 3:57 pm
Police say a financial institution on Ross Street was robbed on Monday. The suspect is described as a tall male with a skinny build who was dressed in black.
Global News

Police in Salmon Arm are asking for help following an armed robbery on Monday afternoon.

According to RCMP, a financial institution on Ross Street was robbed by a masked man with a gun shortly after 4 p.m.

Police say the suspect concealed his identity by wearing a balaclava and sunglasses, and that he pointed a gray-coloured handgun at a clerk while demanding cash.

READ MORE: Pokemon Go player shot dead after witnessing armed robbery

The suspect is described as a tall man with a skinny build. He was dressed in black, including black track pants with white stripes along the legs.

Police believe the suspect fled in an easterly direction.

“Despite extensive police patrols, the suspect was not located,” RCMP said in a press release. “The RCMP investigation continues as investigators examine video from the scene as well as other downtown Salmon Arm locations.”

If you have any information, pictures or video that could lead to the suspect being identified, you are asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800‐222‐8477.

Man remains unphased by armed bar robbery, lights cigarette
