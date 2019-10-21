Menu

Crime

Ceto gets his man again: police dog captures armed robbery suspect

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 2:14 pm
Ceto and his handler.
Ceto and his handler. MFNPS/Twitter

The apparently unstoppable Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) dog, Ceto, has done it again.

The dog chased down an armed robbery suspect on Friday morning and helped police make a series of arrests in connection to robberies, a gas theft, and a stolen truck.

Police said MFNPS officers spotted the suspect vehicle near the Sandy Bay First Nation, going through Amaranth, Man. They alerted local RCMP, who tried to stop the truck, but it blew past them at a high rate of speed and let them on a chase through back roads.

READ MORE: Hero police dog does it again: Ceto tracks and saves injured assault victim

The driver eventually lost control and got the vehicle stuck in a ditch, at which point both occupants made a run for it into a bush area.

RCMP and MFNPS officers set up a perimeter around the area, and sent Ceto off on the trail.

Story continues below advertisement

Ceto tracked the driver to a ditch 6 km away, while an RCMP K-9 unit located the second suspect.

Both were taken into custody and taken to Portage la Prairie, where they’re awaiting pending charges in connection with various offences.

Winnipeg Police Service welcomes newest K-9 recruits
Winnipeg Police Service welcomes newest K-9 recruits
