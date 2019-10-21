Ceto gets his man again: police dog captures armed robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

The apparently unstoppable Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) dog, Ceto, has done it again.

The dog chased down an armed robbery suspect on Friday morning and helped police make a series of arrests in connection to robberies, a gas theft, and a stolen truck.

Police said MFNPS officers spotted the suspect vehicle near the Sandy Bay First Nation, going through Amaranth, Man. They alerted local RCMP, who tried to stop the truck, but it blew past them at a high rate of speed and let them on a chase through back roads.

The driver eventually lost control and got the vehicle stuck in a ditch, at which point both occupants made a run for it into a bush area.

RCMP and MFNPS officers set up a perimeter around the area, and sent Ceto off on the trail.

Ceto tracked the driver to a ditch 6 km away, while an RCMP K-9 unit located the second suspect.

Both were taken into custody and taken to Portage la Prairie, where they’re awaiting pending charges in connection with various offences.

