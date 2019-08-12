Hero police dog does it again: Ceto tracks and saves injured assault victim

A K-9 officer who has already made a name for himself as the ‘top dog’ of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) has done it again.

Police said hero pooch Ceto tracked and located an injured man on Monday when he and his handler were called in to help Virden RCMP with an assault case.

Three men were seen assaulting a fourth man, who was spotted bleeding from his face and forehead.

When police arrived on the scene, the three suspects were taken into custody, but the victim was nowhere to be found.

Ceto was deployed and tracked the victim for around 200 metres along a river and through a bush area, where he found the man unconscious and covered in blood.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious head and facial injuries.

Police said if the dog hadn’t tracked the victim, he may not have been found.

MFNPS said Ceto has now been involved in over 30 arrests, including tracking a firearms suspect Aug. 9, a young offender Aug. 6, and two suspects in a stolen vehicle case Aug. 8.

