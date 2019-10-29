Menu

Canada

Retired Calgary explosive detection dog Sarka passes away

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 1:57 pm
Updated October 29, 2019 1:58 pm
Sarka began her training with the Calgary Police Service in 2007.
Sarka began her training with the Calgary Police Service in 2007. Facebook / @CalgaryPolice

Calgary police are mourning the loss of a former four-legged member of the force.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) took to Facebook on Monday to share that a retired explosive detection dog had passed away.

Sarka, who came from the Regina Police Service, started her training with CPS in 2007 when she was just nine-weeks-old.

In 2009, Sarka was partnered with Sgt. Darcy Williams and certified in explosive detection.

CPS said that Sarka attended many local events to help promote their canine unit.

“She loved taking advantage of every opportunity to meet new people and would always roll onto her back at one’s feet looking for a belly scratch,” a Facebook post stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Sarka retired in April 2017 and spent the remainder of her says with Sgt. Williams and his family, playing fetch and going for walks.

Sarka was two months shy of her 13th birthday when she passed.

