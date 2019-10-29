Retired Calgary explosive detection dog Sarka passes away

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are mourning the loss of a former four-legged member of the force.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) took to Facebook on Monday to share that a retired explosive detection dog had passed away.

Sarka, who came from the Regina Police Service, started her training with CPS in 2007 when she was just nine-weeks-old.

In 2009, Sarka was partnered with Sgt. Darcy Williams and certified in explosive detection.

CPS said that Sarka attended many local events to help promote their canine unit.

“She loved taking advantage of every opportunity to meet new people and would always roll onto her back at one’s feet looking for a belly scratch,” a Facebook post stated.

Sarka retired in April 2017 and spent the remainder of her says with Sgt. Williams and his family, playing fetch and going for walks.

Sarka was two months shy of her 13th birthday when she passed.

Sarka began her training with the Calgary Police Service in 2007. Calgary Police Service