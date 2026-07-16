Montreal public health warns of overdose spike as naloxone use reaches last year’s total

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Montreal public health officials have issued an alert after a sharp increase in fatal and non-fatal overdoses, warning that an increasingly toxic drug supply is continuing to fuel the crisis.

The alert was prompted by officials after seeing a growing number of ambulance interventions requiring naloxone.

“We can link (carfentanil) to eight deaths so far … since the month of April,” said Dr. David Kaiser, assistant medical director with Montreal Public Health’s regional department in a news conference Thursday.

While the drugs are highly toxic, Kaiser said they still respond to naloxone, highlighting the importance of bystanders recognizing the signs of an overdose and acting quickly.

“We are all responsible for reducing the risk,” Kaiser said. “Also, calling 911 and staying with that person until emergency, paramedics or first responders arrive is the right thing to do.”

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Montreal paramedics have administered naloxone hundreds of times already this year, putting 2026 on pace to surpass last year’s total, Urgence Santé said in a statement.

The ambulance service says the increase also reflects greater public awareness.

Public health officials say overdoses are also becoming more visible, with more people collapsing on sidewalks, in parks and other public spaces.

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While carfentanil is driving a lot of overdoses, Kaiser said recent heat waves may also be making the issue more severe, particularly for people experiencing homelessness or those who do not have access to shelter.

David Chapman, director of Resilience Montreal, said frontline workers are also seeing the impact.

“We currently know two of our regular community members are in hospital in pretty rough shape,” Chapman said in an interview with Global News.

He added that expanding harm reduction services would require careful planning and adequate funding, warning there is no simple solution.

“Safe injection sites can be useful. However, the application of those sites and the amount of detail involved is complicated,” Chapman said.

“If a site is not designed with the realities of a neighbourhood in mind, and governments don’t adequately fund it so it can set up the necessary supports to prevent problems, you’re going to have a nightmare.”

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He said governments should stop forcing people out of encampments and find other solutions.

“We should avoid pushing people into situations where they are using alone, hidden away. That is not a good situation,” Chapman said.

He added that evaluating this “very carefully” is crucial.

“It’s unwise to put a safe injection site next to an elementary school or a kids’ park. It’s also necessary to ensure people aren’t in groups using drugs in public… because it can be alarming for (others),” Chapman said.

Meanwhile, officials have also noted that carfentanil is often a tempting choice for dealers due to its high potency in smaller doses and therefore it is increasingly being added to current drug supplies.

“There is (an) attraction for drug dealers to sell a product that’s stronger in smaller amounts because then their transport costs go down and profit margins go up,” Chapman said. “It’s a sad reality, but there is always a section of people who will make a lot of money off the misery of others.”

The director added that neighbourhoods also need adequate security and support services.

“Often these issues are related to childhood trauma, mental health or other factors,” he said. “It is easy to forget that often folks who are unhoused or struggling with serious substance abuse had a pretty hard start to their life, and that was often not their own choosing.”

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He said communities should work toward solutions that support both communities and people struggling with addiction.

Public health officials are encouraging people who use drugs to carry naloxone, avoid using drugs alone whenever possible and seek help if they are concerned about the contents of the substances they are using.

They also urge anyone who witnesses a suspected overdose to call 911 immediately, administer naloxone if it is available and stay with the person until emergency crews arrive.

– With files from Global News’ Elizabeth Zogalis