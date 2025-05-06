Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec to set 150-metre limit between schools and supervised injection sites

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2025 6:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fear and anger remain after opening of safe injection site near Montreal elementary school'
Fear and anger remain after opening of safe injection site near Montreal elementary school
Tensions continue to rise between a safe injection site and local residents in Montreal’s Saint-Henri neighbourhood. The Maison Benoît Labre says a recent staffing crisis has been solved and it is working to reduce its impact on the area, including an elementary school. But feeling scared and angry, citizens are discussing ways to take their opposition to the next level. Global’s Dan Spector reports – Jun 17, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Quebec government has tabled legislation that would ensure a minimum 150-metre distance between supervised injection sites and schools and daycares.

Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant says the bill would grant his department new powers to approve or refuse a new site allowing the supervised consumption of drugs.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The minister tabled the legislation following some controversy over Montreal’s first supervised drug-inhalation centre run by Maison Benoît Labre, a local non-profit.

The site provides a centre for people experiencing homelessness as well as a supervised drug-use site, not far from a local school.

The Quebec government is in favour of sites offering evidence-based harm reduction services and says it has a duty to provide safe spaces for everyone who uses the sites as well as those who live nearby.

Trending Now

The department says the number of safe consumption sites increased from four in 2020 to 14 in 2024, the year the province recorded at least 485 deaths linked to suspected opioid or drug poisoning.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices