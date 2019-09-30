Calgary Police Service launches 2020 K9 calendar to support youth programs

The Calgary Police Service recognized some furry heroes Monday with the release of the 2020 K9 calendar.

Officers launched the calendar with a dog demonstration at Eighth Avenue Place, showing what the highly-trained canines and their human partners do to keep the city safe.

Sgt. Jim Gourley, whose dog is Mr. August, said it was a chance for people to see how the dogs patrol, apprehend criminals or sniff out cadavers, drugs and explosives.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time and it continues to amaze me how well a dog can smell and there is no technology that can replace that yet,” Gourley said.

“It gives us an opportunity to really expose these amazing animals,” he added.

“They’re part of the Calgary Police Service. They make our jobs safer. And not only do we get the opportunity to expose the community to these amazing dogs but it goes to such a great foundation.”

Calendar proceeds support the Calgary Police Foundation with education, early intervention and prevention programs for youth.

The foundation has a mandate to provide money for six community programs for kids under 18, which include: YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre, Youth at Risk Development Program (YARD), Multi Agency School Support Team (MASST), Integrated School Support Program (ISSP), Power Play, and the Calgary Police Cadet Corps.

The photos showcase the dogs in different activities throughout the seasons.

“We really want to showcase not just how beautiful they are — we want to showcase their skills,” said Susan Cron, executive director of the Calgary Police Foundation.

“So that’s really what is behind the photograph collection that we have.”

The calendar, now in its seventh year, has a goal of raising $80,000.

You can buy them at Sobeys, Safeway or online.