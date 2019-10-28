Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man charged in 1 of 3 weekend shootings, police offer reassurance to public

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 6:36 pm
.
. Josh Ritchie / Global News

Calgary police have laid charges in connection with a recent shooting that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident was one of three shootings that took place in the city over the weekend.

Related News

The 35-year-old victim, whose condition has been updated to critical, police said on Monday, was rushed to hospital at about 1 a.m. on Sunday after he was shot during a home invasion in the 100 block of Martin Crossing Park N.E.

READ MORE: Man in hospital after northeast Calgary shooting

Later that day, police identified a suspect and searched a home in the 0-100 block of Woodview Terrace S.W., eventually arresting a man.

Investigators also searched a home in the 0-100 block of Martinwood Mews N.E., where police believe another incident happened before the shooting. Police did not give details on the nature of the other incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they believe both incidents were targeted and connected.

Police said Monday that 28-year-old Bangamin Salviu Anny has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent, using a firearm during a robbery, having a firearm without a licence and having a firearm while prohibited.

Anny is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5.

The weekend shootings are the latest in what officials are calling an uptick in gun violence in Calgary and has police trying to reassure the public that investigators are doing what they can to get a handle on the ongoing situation.

“We have numerous resources dedicated to investigating, suppressing and enforcing gun violence in our city,” said Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper with the Guns & Gangs Unit.

“These shootings cause significant concern for public safety and we are actively targeting individuals that have the potential for committing violence in our city.”

READ MORE: 2nd shooting in northeast Calgary on Sunday: police

The Calgary Police Service said it’s “committed to ensuring that Calgary remains a safe place to live,” adding that addressing the increase in violence and shootings is a priority across several areas of the police force.

Councillor George Chahal also expressed his concern Monday over the increase in gun violence in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s been a number of shootings and I’m deeply concerned for what’s transpired over the weekend,” he said. “We’ve seen a rash of gun violence across our city this year and we need to start taking action at all levels of government.

“We’re seeing it happen in northeast Calgary, but also all over the city. It’s increased significantly in our city and I had proposed a multi-faceted approach to this issue and we’re continuing to work on that.”

READ MORE: Police investigating after shots fired in northeast Calgary

Calgary police said they did not have an update on the investigation into the other two shootings that happened over the weekend.

Anyone with information on gun violence in the city is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact CrimeStoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSNortheast Calgary ShootingsBangamin Salviu AnnyBangamin Salviu Anny shooting chargeCalgary northeast shootingsCalgary northeast weekend shootingsCalgary weekend shootingsMan charged northeast Calgary shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.