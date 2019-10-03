Menu

Crime

Calgary councillor ready to tackle gun violence

By Jayme Doll Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 7:28 pm
Updated October 3, 2019 7:50 pm
Calgary city councillor ready to tackle gun violence
WATCH: Ward 5 councillor George Chahal is proposing big changes to curb the increase of gun violence in his community . Jayme Doll reports.

Ward 5 Councillor George Chahal is calling for more action to be taken against violence following a rash of incidents in his ward specifically involving weapons and guns.

According to Calgary police, there have been 64 shootings in the city from January to the end of August 2019 compared to just 26 during the same time the year before.

Chahal says 25 of the shootings this year were in his ward. He wants to see significant Criminal Code changes and more resources to support law enforcement and prosecutions and he supports a national hand gun ban.

“We have to eliminate these from use — go after criminals who smuggle, manufactures who are producing them and getting them into our cites. We need tougher penalties,” Chahal said.

Chahal’s concerns are also being advocated by some on the front lines.

“In the last 10 years we have seen an increase both at the local level and national level in the number of Canadians whose lives have been ended or permanently changed by hand gun violence,” said Dr. Josh Kamstra with Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns.

Chahal is considering putting forth a notice of motion following the federal election.

TAGS
Gun ViolenceCalgary gun violencechahal gun controlgun control in calgaryhand gun banne gun violencene hand gunsnortheast calgary gun control
