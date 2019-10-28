Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Winnipeg Sports

Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry suspended 2 games

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 5:42 pm

The National Hockey League has suspended Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry for the next two games.

Lowry was suspended without pay for boarding Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington during the Heritage Classic on Saturday in Regina. He had a phone hearing with the league on Monday.

The incident happened during the second period of the Jets’ overtime win against the Flames. Lowry was handed a two-minute minor penalty for boarding on the play.

Story continues below advertisement

Lowry is considered a repeat offender by the NHL after he was handed a two-game ban in March for high-sticking Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.

READ MORE: Little lifts Jets past Flames 2-1 in OT in Heritage Classic

Lowry will miss Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks and Friday’s contest against the San Jose Sharks. The Jets had already recalled forward Logan Shaw from the Manitoba Moose with Mason Appleton getting placed on the injured reserve.

The 26-year-old Lowry doesn’t have a point in 12 games this season.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets recall Logan Shaw from Manitoba Moose

Lowry will forfeit $71,138.22 in lost salary.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsJetsAdam LowryboardingAdam Lowry Suspended
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.