Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry suspended 2 games

Send this page to someone via email

The National Hockey League has suspended Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry for the next two games.

Lowry was suspended without pay for boarding Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington during the Heritage Classic on Saturday in Regina. He had a phone hearing with the league on Monday.

The incident happened during the second period of the Jets’ overtime win against the Flames. Lowry was handed a two-minute minor penalty for boarding on the play.

Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry has been suspended for two games for Boarding Calgary’s Oliver Kylington. https://t.co/Mv06SYma1n — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 28, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Lowry is considered a repeat offender by the NHL after he was handed a two-game ban in March for high-sticking Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.

READ MORE: Little lifts Jets past Flames 2-1 in OT in Heritage Classic

Lowry will miss Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks and Friday’s contest against the San Jose Sharks. The Jets had already recalled forward Logan Shaw from the Manitoba Moose with Mason Appleton getting placed on the injured reserve.

The 26-year-old Lowry doesn’t have a point in 12 games this season.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets recall Logan Shaw from Manitoba Moose

Lowry will forfeit $71,138.22 in lost salary.