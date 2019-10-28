Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry suspended 2 games

The National Hockey League has suspended Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry for the next two games.
Lowry was suspended without pay for boarding Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington during the Heritage Classic on Saturday in Regina. He had a phone hearing with the league on Monday.
The incident happened during the second period of the Jets’ overtime win against the Flames. Lowry was handed a two-minute minor penalty for boarding on the play.
Lowry is considered a repeat offender by the NHL after he was handed a two-game ban in March for high-sticking Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.
Lowry will miss Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks and Friday’s contest against the San Jose Sharks. The Jets had already recalled forward Logan Shaw from the Manitoba Moose with Mason Appleton getting placed on the injured reserve.
The 26-year-old Lowry doesn’t have a point in 12 games this season.
Lowry will forfeit $71,138.22 in lost salary.
