Winnipeg Jets recall Logan Shaw from Manitoba Moose

The Winnipeg Jets called up forward Logan Shaw from the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose on Monday.

The Jets also announced they’ve placed forward Mason Appleton on injured reserve. Appleton broke a bone in his foot while playing football before practice on Friday at the Heritage Classic in Regina. He’s expected to be out for at least a month.

Shaw, 27, leads the Moose in goals and points through their first eight games of the season. He has three goals and two assists so far this year.

Shaw joined the organization as a free agent in 2018, and scored a team best 27 goals for the Moose last season. This is his first recall with the Jets, but he’s appeared in a total of 180 NHL games. He has 12 career goals and 19 assists with the Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, and the Montreal Canadiens.

Following their overtime victory at the Heritage Classic, the Jets will start a three-game road trip on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks.