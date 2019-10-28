Trail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe Finalist: Ali’s Borscht

Send this page to someone via email

Bring several nice, meaty soup bones to boil in about 10-12 cups of cold water.

Skim off the scum that forms on top. Then simmer from 2-3 hours until bones fall apart.

Remove bones from stock. Save any meat that may be on them. Strain the stock through a sieve and return to kettle. Bring to a boil.

To this, add a small spice container with a few peppercorns, a bay leaf or two, 1/2 red hot pepper, as well as 1/3 cup of pearl barley (optional).

Cut up a very large onion (chop fine) and some parsley. Add to stock. Continue boiling.

Add a finely shredded large beet and a few carrots (shredded). Then peel and cube several potatoes and about 3 cups cabbage (cut fine) and add to soup. Continue boiling. Last of all, when vegetables are done, add 1 tin tomato soup and some dill. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Note: a few tablespoons of catsup and 1 T. sugar improves the flavour.

Note: You can use fowl instead of beef bones. Or you can add a turkey neck to the soup bones for meat.