Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Global BC recipes

Advertisement

Trail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe Finalist: Ali’s Borscht

By Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 2:57 pm
Trail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe Finalist: Ali’s Borscht
Favourite Family Recipe finalist Ali Main shares her mother’s borscht recipe and shows us the unique culinary tool purchased by her father at the PNE in the 1950s, a tool she still uses today.

Bring several nice, meaty soup bones to boil in about 10-12 cups of cold water.

Skim off the scum that forms on top. Then simmer from 2-3 hours until bones fall apart.

Remove bones from stock. Save any meat that may be on them. Strain the stock through a sieve and return to kettle. Bring to a boil.

To this, add a small spice container with a few peppercorns, a bay leaf or two, 1/2 red hot pepper, as well as 1/3 cup of pearl barley (optional).

Cut up a very large onion (chop fine) and some parsley. Add to stock. Continue boiling.

Add a finely shredded large beet and a few carrots (shredded). Then peel and cube several potatoes and about 3 cups cabbage (cut fine) and add to soup. Continue boiling. Last of all, when vegetables are done, add 1 tin tomato soup and some dill. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Story continues below advertisement

Note: a few tablespoons of catsup and 1 T. sugar improves the flavour.
Note: You can use fowl instead of beef bones. Or you can add a turkey neck to the soup bones for meat.

CookingRecipesGlobal BC recipesTrail Appliancesborscht
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.