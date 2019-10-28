Front Yards in Gloom celebrates spooky and spectacular Halloween homes in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

If you live in Edmonton, you may have heard of Front Yards in Bloom — a long-standing award program that recognizes outstanding gardens.

A city councillor now wants to applaud yards (and balconies) that make the extra effort to look festive during the Halloween season.

This is the first year for Front Yards in Gloom but Councillor Jon Dziadyk hopes it becomes a local tradition.

“At this time of year, the flowers are dead — pun intended — and, if it’s not snowing, people have a real opportunity to decorate their yards,” he explained.

“This is my effort just to recognize their efforts.” Tweet This

You can nominate your own Halloween decorations or someone else’s by posting photos using the hashtag #frontyardsingloom and submitting an entry form online.

There are several categories, including two residential ones — scary and festive/harvest — and a storefront category for businesses.

“There’s a considerable amount of resources — financial resources, in terms of some of these elaborate decorations — but also their time and their commitment to making their community better. As a councillor, I feel it’s important to just say, ‘Thank you.'”

Judging will take place on Nov. 4. Bragging rights are on the line, Edmonton!

Decided to enter #frontyardsingloom this year. Halloween is our thing, and we want our community to enjoy it as much as we do! pic.twitter.com/1LMWycwHo0 — L R (@RolyBuZZ) October 25, 2019

The #FrontYardsInGloom deadline is October 31st at midnight! Also, check out @fortedpark DARK ~ remember to stay save while trick or treating 🎃 #yeg #yegcc #yegbiz pic.twitter.com/eKtyU0a4bT — Jon Dziadyk 🎃 — Ward 3 (@JonDziadyk) October 27, 2019

Halloween is King at our house. My wife does this all. I provide “support”. She has made those dolls & the hanging cage herself #FrontYardsinGloom 🎃 pic.twitter.com/Zw8IstBced — Surveyor Brett (@BLuchanski) October 26, 2019

