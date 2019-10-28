Front Yards in Gloom celebrates spooky and spectacular Halloween homes in Edmonton

If you live in Edmonton, you may have heard of Front Yards in Bloom — a long-standing award program that recognizes outstanding gardens.
A city councillor now wants to applaud yards (and balconies) that make the extra effort to look festive during the Halloween season.
This is the first year for Front Yards in Gloom but Councillor Jon Dziadyk hopes it becomes a local tradition.
“At this time of year, the flowers are dead — pun intended — and, if it’s not snowing, people have a real opportunity to decorate their yards,” he explained.
“This is my effort just to recognize their efforts.”
You can nominate your own Halloween decorations or someone else’s by posting photos using the hashtag #frontyardsingloom and submitting an entry form online.
There are several categories, including two residential ones — scary and festive/harvest — and a storefront category for businesses.
“There’s a considerable amount of resources — financial resources, in terms of some of these elaborate decorations — but also their time and their commitment to making their community better. As a councillor, I feel it’s important to just say, ‘Thank you.'”
Judging will take place on Nov. 4. Bragging rights are on the line, Edmonton!
