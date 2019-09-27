Popular Edmonton Halloween attraction Deadmonton open for 2019

One of the city’s most popular — and frightening — Halloween attractions has opened its doors for the season.

Now in its sixth year, Deadmonton Haunted House opened up on Friday night to much excitement, with people lined up to be the first to experience this year’s hair-raising adventure.

“Deadmonton is terrifying, although usually, I’m the one made to go first,” said one woman who went through. “I’m scared for hours afterwards but I always seem to come back and want more.”

While organizers of the haunted house wouldn’t give away too many secrets, they said people should expect a bigger, better, scarier haunted house than in previous years.

“We’ve expanded inside and outside. So not only are you going to be entertained in line, you’re going to take even more time to get through the haunt this year because we have built up,” Danica Schultz said Friday.

From smoke and strobe lights to actors jumping out to scare you, the house really isn’t for the faint at heart.

“We’re here to haunt your nightmares,” Schultz said.

“I am very much into the horror scene and I went through and it scared the crap out of me. So I am very excited for everyone to come through and they’re going to be pretty terrified. I’d say it’s an eight out of 10 for those that have the nerve to come through. But for anyone scared, you’re going to be really scared this year.”

While kids won’t be turned away, it’s not recommended for anyone under the age of 14. This year, Deadmonton will host a daytime walk-through on Saturday, Oct. 5, with the lights on and without the scares.

The house is open during the evening Thursday through Sunday until Nov. 3. For more information, including ticket prices and hours of operation, visit Deadmonton’s website.