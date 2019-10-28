Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating suspicious fire in Valley, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 2:33 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire. Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire at an auto recycling business on College Road in Valley, N.S., earlier this month.

Police say that on Oct. 19, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a call that some vehicles at the rear compound of the business were on fire.

READ MORE: Grant now available for families of N.S. first responders killed on duty

Firefighters were dispatched to the location as well.

When officers arrived, several vehicles had already been completely destroyed by fire, suggesting that they had been burning for an extended period of time before anyone noticed.

Police say that the business had been the subject of several incidents of mischief and vandalism.

Halifax experiences downed wires and fallen trees as storm sweeps through Nova Scotia
Halifax experiences downed wires and fallen trees as storm sweeps through Nova Scotia
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are asking that anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call them at 902-893-6820 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaFireNova Scotia RCMPNova Scotia CrimeValleyCollege Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.