RCMP investigating suspicious fire in Valley, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire at an auto recycling business on College Road in Valley, N.S., earlier this month.

Police say that on Oct. 19, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a call that some vehicles at the rear compound of the business were on fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the location as well.

When officers arrived, several vehicles had already been completely destroyed by fire, suggesting that they had been burning for an extended period of time before anyone noticed.

Police say that the business had been the subject of several incidents of mischief and vandalism.

RCMP are asking that anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call them at 902-893-6820 or to contact Crime Stoppers.