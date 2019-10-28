Housing Stability Week aims to bring services to London’s homeless population

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London is kicking off its first-ever Housing Stability Week on Monday as it seeks to provide centralized access to services for individuals and families who are facing or at risk of facing homelessness.

The initiative will give individuals access to a wide variety of housing, financial, health and social services and programs at Silverwood Arena.

Those services include an identification clinic, Ontario Works and Ontario Disability Support programs, crisis services, food and medical and foot care. Veterinary services, showers and hair services will also be available.

Craig Cooper, manager of homeless prevention for the City of London, says the initiative allows the city to create a framework for a co-ordinated approach to addressing homelessness.

“This initiative is an opportunity to rapidly assess housing need and facilitate housing placements for those facing homelessness as well as provide on-the-spot referrals for services,” said Cooper.

“Homeless prevention and housing is a complex issue, and there is no magic solution that will address everyone’s housing and support needs.”

The reception centre at 50 Sycamore St. will be open daily 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m from Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1. Free transportation will be provided for those who need it.

More information on Housing Stability Week — as well as where residents can donate clothing and household items — can be found on the city’s website.

The Housing Stability Week initiative is one of the short-term actions identified in the city’s core area action plan.