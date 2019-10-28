Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Housing Stability Week aims to bring services to London’s homeless population

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 28, 2019 9:33 am
London is hosting its first Housing Stability Week with the aim of addressing homelessness in the city.
London is hosting its first Housing Stability Week with the aim of addressing homelessness in the city. Global News Toronto

The City of London is kicking off its first-ever Housing Stability Week on Monday as it seeks to provide centralized access to services for individuals and families who are facing or at risk of facing homelessness.

The initiative will give individuals access to a wide variety of housing, financial, health and social services and programs at Silverwood Arena.

Those services include an identification clinic, Ontario Works and Ontario Disability Support programs, crisis services, food and medical and foot care. Veterinary services, showers and hair services will also be available.

READ MORE: ‘Aspirational and comprehensive’ — Public gives feedback on London’s homelessness prevention plan

Craig Cooper, manager of homeless prevention for the City of London, says the initiative allows the city to create a framework for a co-ordinated approach to addressing homelessness.

“This initiative is an opportunity to rapidly assess housing need and facilitate housing placements for those facing homelessness as well as provide on-the-spot referrals for services,” said Cooper.

Story continues below advertisement

“Homeless prevention and housing is a complex issue, and there is no magic solution that will address everyone’s housing and support needs.”

READ MORE: New plan from city staff looks to revitalize London’s core

The reception centre at 50 Sycamore St. will be open daily 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m from Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1. Free transportation will be provided for those who need it.

More information on Housing Stability Week — as well as where residents can donate clothing and household items — can be found on the city’s website.

The Housing Stability Week initiative is one of the short-term actions identified in the city’s core area action plan.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonHousingHomelessnessCity Of Londonlondon housingCraig Cooperlondon homelessnessCity of London homeless preventionhomeless prevention LondonHousing Stability WeekLondon housing initiativesLondon support services
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.