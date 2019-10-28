Menu

Vehicles pile up on Winnipeg’s perimeter highway as snowfall makes streets slippery

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 4:30 am
Updated October 28, 2019 6:06 am
.
. Global News / Corey Callaghan

Winnipeg police reported a ‘number of multiple vehicle collisions’ Sunday evening as snow fell in the city.

“Extremely icy conditions are prevalent on the roadways, particularly with respect to bridges both within the city and on the perimeter highway,” police said Sunday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, there were no serious injuries reported, however STARS Air Ambulance could be seen landing near the South perimeter.

Drivers in the area could see at least three vehicles, including a pickup truck, involved in a collision at about 8 p.m near that area.

At least 15 separate emergency vehicles could be seen on the South perimeter during that time, including the Mass Incident Response Vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are encouraging drivers to reduce their speed significantly when approaching bridges.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for details on the crashes, and has not heard back.

More to come.

