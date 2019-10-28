Vehicles pile up on Winnipeg’s perimeter highway as snowfall makes streets slippery

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police reported a ‘number of multiple vehicle collisions’ Sunday evening as snow fell in the city.

“Extremely icy conditions are prevalent on the roadways, particularly with respect to bridges both within the city and on the perimeter highway,” police said Sunday evening.

The St. Vital Bridge became a skating rink for vehicles this evening due to a quick blast of snow that froze over most city bridges. Nearly seven vehicles were involved in this incident. Other pile ups took place around the city. #WPG #glbwpg #MBStorm pic.twitter.com/r3fJSV1HXs — Corey Callaghan (@CCallaghanNews) October 28, 2019

Police said as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, there were no serious injuries reported, however STARS Air Ambulance could be seen landing near the South perimeter.

Drivers in the area could see at least three vehicles, including a pickup truck, involved in a collision at about 8 p.m near that area.

At least 15 separate emergency vehicles could be seen on the South perimeter during that time, including the Mass Incident Response Vehicle.

STAR 7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Winnipeg, MB area — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) October 28, 2019

#MBHwy100 incident: 2 km east of Provincial / Red River on westbound lanes, Road Reopened, Activity Removed — Manitoba Roads (@MBGovRoads) October 28, 2019

Police are encouraging drivers to reduce their speed significantly when approaching bridges.

Multiple crashes on south Perimeter (westbound) over Red River! BRIDGES VERY SLIPPERY!!! — Hal Anderson (@halanderson) October 28, 2019

Global News has reached out to RCMP for details on the crashes, and has not heard back.

More to come.