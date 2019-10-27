OHL Roundup: Sunday, October 27, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Austen Keating had a goal and two assists and defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer tacked on four assists as the Ottawa 67’s beat the Sarnia Sting 7-2 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Hoefenmayer has five goals and 10 assists on his current seven-game point streak and leads all OHL blue liners with 21 points in 13 contests.

Mitchell Hoelscher, Jack Quinn and Joseph Garreffa each had a pair of goals while Marco Rossi tacked on three helpers for the 67’s (9-4-0).

Eric Hjorth and Jamieson Rees found the back of the net for the Sting (5-8-0), who had their five-game win streak halted.

Cedrick Andree turned away 27 shots for Ottawa. Benjamin Gaudreau gave up five goals on 12 shots before giving way to Ethan Langevin, who made 10 saves in 30 minutes of relief.

The 67’s went 2 for 4 on the power play while the Sting were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

STORM 4 STEELHEADS 0

GUELPH, Ont. — Nico Daws stopped all 35 shots his way for his second shutout of the season as the Storm blanked Mississauga.

Andrei Bakanov, Keegan Stevenson, Pavel Gogolev and Ty Collins supplied the offence for Guelph (6-4-3), which has won three straight.

Kai Edmonds kicked out 24 shots for the Steelheads (4-9-0), losers of three in a row.

—

KNIGHTS 6 ICEDOGS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Luke Evangelista scored twice and Connor McMichael tacked on three helpers as the Knights toppled Niagara to improve to 3-0-1 in their last four outings.

Hunter Skinner, Ryan Merkley, Matvey Guskov and Cole Tymkin also scored while Brett Brochu made 24 saves for London (6-4-2).

Ivan Lodnia had both IceDogs (5-7-3) goals. Christian Sbaraglia turned away 22 shots in defeat.

—

GENERALS 3 BULLDOGS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Kyle MacLean scored the winner while shorthanded at 13:03 of the third as the Generals beat Hamilton.

Serron Noel and Ty Tullio also scored as Andrew MacLean turned aside 16 shots for Oshawa (11-2-1).

Arthur Kaliyev and Logan Morrison replied for the Bulldogs (6-8-1). Marco Costantini made 36 saves in defeat.

—

SPITFIRES 4 WOLVES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Tyler Angle scored once and set up two more as the Spitfires downed Sudbury for their fifth win in a row.

Thomas Stevenson, Connor Corcoran and Egor Afanasyev also scored for Windsor (9-3-1). Xavier Medina made 20 saves for the victory.

Kalle Loponen, David Levin and Blake Murray found the back of the net for the Wolves (9-7-0), who got 33 stops from Christian Purboo.

—

SPIRIT 5 GREYHOUNDS 4

SAGINAW, Mich. — Defenceman Mason Millman scored twice, including the winner at 17:27 of the third, as the Spirit beat Sault Ste. Marie.

Jake Goldowski, DJ King and Danny Katic also scored for Saginaw (9-6-1). Tristan Lennox turned aside 19 shots for the win.

Kalvyn Watson, Billy Constantinou, Jaromir Pytlik and Robert Calisti replied for the Greyhounds (6-8-1). Christian Propp made 31 saves in defeat.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2019.

