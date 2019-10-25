How much ketchup will be consumed at Saturday’s outdoor Heritage Classic in Regina?

Send this page to someone via email

When the Winnipeg Jets face-off against the Calgary Flames for Saturday’s outdoor Heritage Classic in Regina, there’s bound to be some interesting stats coming out of the game.

But some of the game’s most interesting numbers may have nothing to do with the play on the ice at all.

On Friday the NHL released a list of off-ice stats about the league’s latest outdoor game, here’s a few of the most intriguing:

53 – Length, in feet, of the world’s largest mobile rink refrigeration unit, specially built for outdoor games conducted by the NHL.

243 – Number of ice pans under the rink at Mosaic Stadium, each measuring 30” x 340” in size.

300 – Ton capacity of refrigeration trailer that will keep the ice cool at Mosaic Stadium.

350 – Gallons of paint used to make the ice at Mosaic Stadium white.

444 – Total litres of ketchup, mustard and relish that will be consumed by attendees on game day at Mosaic Stadium.

575 – Approximate number of kilometers that separate Winnipeg from Regina, Sask.

750 – Approximate number of kilometers that separate Calgary from Regina, Sask.

1,091 – Number of players who have won the Stanley Cup championship since the NHL assumed full control of the trophy in 1927.

3,000 – Gallons of coolant used to freeze the rink at Mosaic Stadium.

20,000 – Gallons of water needed to create a two-inch ice surface at Mosaic Stadium for the 2019 NHL Heritage Classic.

206,586 – Number of KitKat 4 finger bars it would take to completely cover an NHL ice surface.

1,459,359 – Total attendance for the NHL’s 27 regular-season outdoor games, an average of 54,050 per game.

The Jets (5-6-0) are the “home” team for Saturday’s game, while the Flames (6-5-1) are the road team in the NHL’s 28th outdoor game since 2003 and ninth in the last three years.

Both teams will wear vintage jerseys — the Jets their World Hockey Association uniforms of the 1970s and the Flames a mashup commemorating 40 years in the NHL and their 1989 Stanley Cup victory.

The puck will drops at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium 9 p.m. Saturday.

–With files from The Canadian Press

3:11 New Jets jersey unveiled for the Heritage Classic New Jets jersey unveiled for the Heritage Classic