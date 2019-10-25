Menu

Canada

Meet the dog tasked with helping victims of traumatic crime in Airdrie

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 2:29 pm
Updated October 25, 2019 2:36 pm
Meet Jake, the Airdrie and District Victim Assistance Society’s new therapy dog. .
Meet Jake, the Airdrie and District Victim Assistance Society’s new therapy dog. . Airdrie RCMP

A Labrador named Jake will soon be helping comfort victims and witnesses of traumatic crimes in Airdrie.

RCMP announced on Friday that the three-year-old therapy dog is the newest member of the Airdrie and District Victim Assistance Society (ADVAS).

Jake will help provide support and put victims at ease during difficult times.

ADVAS spokesperson Debbie Reid said trauma dogs are used successfully across Canada.

“We’ve seen the benefits that interacting with a trauma dog can have for people who are dealing with a crisis, especially children,” Reid said. “We are very pleased to be adding this service to the supports that we offer.”

Jake will assist ADVAS in supporting victims and witnesses through its Court Support program, and will be available to the RCMP for help during interviews.

He comes to Airdrie from The Lions Foundation of Canada, an organization that breeds and trains service dogs for placement across the country, and his annual costs will be covered by the non-profit Kiwanis Club of Airdrie.

“We are so grateful to the Kiwanis Club of Airdrie for making this possible,” Reid said.

“We know that Jake will be a valuable addition to ADVAS, and to the Airdrie community as a whole.”

Jake will start his new job on Oct. 31, and will live with an ADVAS member.

RCMP Alberta RCMP Airdrie Airdrie RCMP Jake Airdrie Alberta Airdrie therapy dog Airdrie therapy dog Jake Alberta therapy dog Alberta therapy dog Jake dog Jake therapy dog therapy dog Jake
