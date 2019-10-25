Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

Southeast Edmonton home damaged in early morning fire

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 8:30 am
Edmonton firefighters battle an early morning blaze, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. .
Edmonton firefighters battle an early morning blaze, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. . Dave Carels, Global News

Emergency crews were called to a house fire in southeast Edmonton early Friday morning.

The fire started at a Mill Woods home at 12 Avenue and 62 Street shortly before 4 a.m.

READ MORE: Several residents displaced after fire breaks out in Mill Woods apartment building

A fire damages a home in southeast Edmonton, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
A fire damages a home in southeast Edmonton, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Dave Carels, Global News

READ MORE: 2 Mill Woods homes damaged by fire Friday morning

Flames could be seen reaching the roof of the house as crews arrived, but they were able to get the flames under control.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no information at this time on the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.

More to come…

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Fire RescueMill WoodsEdmonton House FireSouth Edmonton fireMill Woods FireMill Woods House Fire
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.