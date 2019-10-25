Southeast Edmonton home damaged in early morning fire

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were called to a house fire in southeast Edmonton early Friday morning.

The fire started at a Mill Woods home at 12 Avenue and 62 Street shortly before 4 a.m.

A fire damages a home in southeast Edmonton, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Dave Carels, Global News

Flames could be seen reaching the roof of the house as crews arrived, but they were able to get the flames under control.

There is no information at this time on the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.

More to come…