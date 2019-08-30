2 Mill Woods homes damaged by fire Friday morning

Two homes were damaged by fire Friday morning in southeast Edmonton.

Firefighters were called at 6:09 a.m. and arrived at the two houses on 31 Avenue near 48 Street about six minutes later.

Everyone in the two homes involved was evacuated. One person was looked over at the scene by paramedics, but Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators and 32 firefighters were on the scene as of 7:30 a.m. The fire was brought under control about 10 minutes after crews arrived.

The front window and door of one of the homes were blown out, and smoke could be seen drifting out from inside the living room.

The cause and extent of the damage have not yet been released.

More to come.