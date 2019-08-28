Fire causes heavy damage at townhouse complex in north Edmonton’s Schonsee area

A fire broke out at a townhouse complex in north Edmonton mid-morning on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to several homes.

Firefighters responded before 10 a.m. to the housing complex off 82 Street north of 167 Avenue, in the Schonsee area.

Thick, black smoke could be seen billowing from a complex off Schonsee Way, where each building houses four units.

It isn’t yet clear how many homes have been affected, but the backside of one building was heavily damaged and the roof gone.

