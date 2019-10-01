Northwest Edmonton home, garage damaged by fire

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from a northwest Edmonton home as crews worked to douse a blaze early Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., firefighters were called a home in the area of 137 Avenue and 137 Street.

Crews arrived on scene within five minutes to find a single-family home and the garage on fire.

Five fire crews, along with EMS and police, were called to the scene, according to a spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Wow! Bad house fire in #YEG just happened, 137 Ave about 138st! Was driving past before fire brigade got there! Hope everyone is ok! @globaledmonton @ctvedmonton @globalnews pic.twitter.com/SaWcBNLx2l — Myk Aussie (@MykAussie) October 1, 2019

The fire in the garage was under control just before 1 p.m., while the house fire was under control just after 1 p.m.

Suzzette Mellado with the City of Edmonton said no one was home at the time.

It’s not known how the fire started.