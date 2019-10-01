Fire
October 1, 2019 4:19 pm

Northwest Edmonton home, garage damaged by fire

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Fire crews douse a blaze at a house and garage in the area of 137 Avenue and 137 Street Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Leslie Knight, Global News
A A

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from a northwest Edmonton home as crews worked to douse a blaze early Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., firefighters were called a home in the area of 137 Avenue and 137 Street.

Crews arrived on scene within five minutes to find a single-family home and the garage on fire.

Five fire crews, along with EMS and police, were called to the scene, according to a spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

The fire in the garage was under control just before 1 p.m., while the house fire was under control just after 1 p.m.

Suzzette Mellado with the City of Edmonton said no one was home at the time.

It’s not known how the fire started.

garage-fire

Fire crews douse a blaze at a house and garage in the area of 137 Avenue and 137 Street Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Leslie Knight, Global News
garage-fire2

Fire crews douse a blaze at a house and garage in the area of 137 Avenue and 137 Street Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Leslie Knight, Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton fire
Edmonton garage fire
Edmonton House Fire
Garage Fire
House Fire
Northwest Edmonton fire
Northwest Edmonton garage fire
Northwest Edmonton home
Northwest Edmonton house fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.