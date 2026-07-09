‘A wound that cannot be repaired’: Two fallen N.W.T. wildfire fighters identified

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Two of the three people who died after a plane fighting wildfires in the Northwest Territories went down last month have been identified.

A social media post from NWT Fire on Wednesday says Olivier Lamy and Ryan Beck were killed June 24 when a Turbo Commander 690 crashed near Fort Simpson, west of Yellowknife.

Buffalo Airways has said one of its aerial firefighting pilots also died in the crash. Their identity has not been released by officials.

Territorial wildfire officials say Lamy was an air attack officer who previously fought wildfires with Parks Canada, and Beck was in his second season as an air attack officer trainee.

“Their loss is a wound that cannot be repaired and is felt far and wide in the wildfire community,” the agency’s post says.

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“They lost their lives in the line of duty protecting people and communities across the N.W.T. All were responsible for courageous acts of service to this territory few could imagine.”

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The social media post says Lamy joined the agency after working with Parks Canada as a wildfire crew member and leader.

Described as fearless, officials say he had a sense of humour that put everyone at ease. During off-seasons, he would travel to Thailand to train.

“His travels meant that countless others, in far-flung corners of the world, got the chance to see the wit, sense of humour, and dedication that made him a great part of the team, and an even better guy,” the agency’s post says.

Beck, meanwhile, was a hobbyist axe-thrower and father to a seven-month-old son. Officials say he was keen to get his hands dirty and often put others before himself.

“He loved his crew, and they loved him. He will be greatly missed,” it says.

A GoFundMe for Beck says a celebration of life for the 25-year-old is set for Friday in Yellowknife.

The crash, which is being investigated by the agency, RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, has prompted tributes from N.W.T. Premier R.J. Simpson to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

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In the days and weeks since the crash, the fire has grown to be about 150 square kilometres and has forced the roughly 1,300 residents of Fort Simpson to flee.

Many are staying at a gymnasium-turned-evacuation centre in Yellowknife, nearly 700 kilometres east of the village.

Kele Antoine, chief of Liidlii Kue First Nation in Fort Simpson, said it had been raining steadily over the village and called it “a welcome sight.”

Environment Canada says upwards of 15 millimetres is expected to fall before ending Thursday afternoon.