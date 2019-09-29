Cat dead after northeast Edmonton house fire
A cat has died but no humans were injured after a fire broke out at a home in northeast Edmonton on Sunday morning.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews responded to a fire at a house in the area of Henry Avenue and Hermitage Road at about 9 a.m.
She said firefighters arrived to find the residents had already gotten out of the home but that a cat had died.
The fire was declared under control at 9:24 a.m.
An investigation was already underway on Sunday to determine where the fire originated and how it sparked.
