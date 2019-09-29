Canada
September 29, 2019 12:51 pm
Updated: September 29, 2019 1:06 pm

Cat dead after northeast Edmonton house fire

By Online journalist  Global News

On Sunday morning, firefighters were called to a fire at a house in the area of Henry Avenue and Hermitage Road.

Global One News Helicopter
A A

A cat has died but no humans were injured after a fire broke out at a home in northeast Edmonton on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews responded to a fire at a house in the area of Henry Avenue and Hermitage Road at about 9 a.m.

She said firefighters arrived to find the residents had already gotten out of the home but that a cat had died.

The fire was declared under control at 9:24 a.m.

An investigation was already underway on Sunday to determine where the fire originated and how it sparked.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cat dies in house fire
Edmonton fire
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
EFRS
Fire
Henry Avenue
Hermitage Road
House Fire
North Edmonton House Fire
Northeast Edmonton house fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.