Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Winnipeg city councillor proposing tax break for certain homeowners

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 10:51 am
Winnipeg City Councillor Ross Eadie is proposing to give a $100 tax credit to people who live in homes than are valued at $250,000 or less.
Winnipeg City Councillor Ross Eadie is proposing to give a $100 tax credit to people who live in homes than are valued at $250,000 or less. Global News

Winnipeg City Councillor Ross Eadie is proposing a $100 tax credit for people who live in homes valued at $250,000 or less.

The motion, brought to city council on Thursday, was seconded by Coun. Jason Schreyer.

“This is helping people who are having great difficulty making ends meet,” Coun. Eadie told reporters on Thursday.

READ MORE: Manitoba millennials priced out of local housing market: study

The motion cites the demand for lower-cost homes driving up the market values of the homes faster than more expensive homes since the early 2000s. The motion also says the reassessment process has resulted in owners of lower-valued homes to pay higher property tax increases than the owners of more expensive homes.

There are 67,204 properties in Winnipeg that are valued under $250,000. Coun. Eadie said the tax break would only apply to about half of those properties, as it wouldn’t include rental housing or vacant properties. He estimates the cost of the proposal to be around $3 million.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Addressing housing before mental health needs could help long-term homelessness: study

Eadie will be presenting the motion to the executive policy committee next week. He hopes to have the tax credit in place by 2020, the next reassessment year.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegHousingCity CouncilCity HallLow Incometax creditRoss EadieJason Schreyer
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.