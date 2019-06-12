Manitoba millennials priced out of local housing market: study

House prices in Manitoba have become unaffordable for the average millennial, according to a recent study.

The report – by Generation Squeeze, an advocacy group for people in their 20s, 30s and 40s – says average Manitoba home prices are 12 per cent more expensive than what young people between 25-34 can afford. ‘

The average home price in this province would need to drop by $34,000 for someone in that age group to be able to afford an 80 per cent mortgage at today’s interest rates.

Alternatively, young people would need to make, on average, $6,500 more per year to make current house prices attainable.

“Across the country a massive gap has grown between housing prices and earnings,” said Generation Squeeze founder Paul Kershaw.

“In Manitoba, where the problem hasn’t grown as great, we’re seeing your province transition into a level of unaffordability that we don’t want to get any worse.”

Kershaw said when members of the baby boomer generation were buying their first homes, they typically had to save more than four years of full-time work to be able to afford a down payment.

For millennials in 2019, he said, that’s doubled. It’s now an average of eight years.

Manitoba, however, isn’t in as rough as spot as some other Canadian provinces. The Generation Squeeze study said major cities in Ontario and British Columbia – namely Toronto and Vancouver – are experiencing the biggest disconnect between house prices and what young people can afford.

Kershaw said a multi-pronged approach needs to be taken to make changes in this area, especially when it comes to government involvement.

“In the lead-up to the fall federal election, we need all parties to commit to bold action that builds on some of the progress we’ve seen emerge in the past couple of years,” Kershaw said.

“Now is not the time to slow down efforts to modernize Canada’s housing market by simply hoping the massive gap between home prices and local earnings will resolve itself.”

