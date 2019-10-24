Lethbridge police charge man in series of violent crimes

Send this page to someone via email

Police said a 40-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged in a kidnapping that happened at knife-point, a robbery, an attempted carjacking, and an assault that took place this past week.

Cory Ray Williams is facing 11 charges, including kidnapping, robbery, attempted kidnapping, attempted robbery and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) said it’s hoping the arrest will put residents at ease.

“We hope that [it’s] caused the fear levels in the community to go down,” LPS Insp. Jason Walper said.

“We understand that obviously apprehending the person responsible for these as quickly as possible was our utmost concern. Certainly, the public safety is our number one concern,” he said. Tweet This

According to police, the series of crimes began with an assault on the north side involving a machete just before midnight on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

About ten minutes later, a kidnapping occurred at a north side McDonald’s parking lot, police said.

Williams allegedly got into a vehicle with a machete, threatened the driver with the knife, and forced him to drive around the city before going to the Blood Reserve. The victim was later abandoned on the side of the road, according to police.

The crime spree continued on Tuesday, police said, with a carjacking attempt. A man parked on a residential street on the south side was allegedly approached by the same man with a small sword. The victim was able to get away with the help of a good Samaritan, police said.

Later, on Wednesday morning, an alleged robbery on the north side occurred involving the same suspect. Police allege Williams threw a woman to the ground and demanded she hand over her cell phone. Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

Police said a motive is not yet known, but believe drugs played a factor. Lethbridge police are urging residents to be cautious.

“Be safe, know your surroundings, you know, if you’re out late at night, stay with friends, lock your car doors, stay in well lit areas, tell people where you’re going,” Walper said. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Williams is remanded in custody and is set to appear in court on Oct. 31, 2019.