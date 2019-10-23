‘They held the knife to his throat and told him to drive’: Attempted carjacking in Lethbridge

Lethbridge business owner and long time resident Rick Neudorf is still in shock after the scare of a lifetime this week.
On Tuesday evening, he was the victim of an alleged carjacking attempt.
“An intruder gets in my vehicle, puts a knife to my throat and demands that I start driving away,” Neudorf said.
“I knew that something similar had happened before and I thought ‘I’m not going to be left out on the highway.'”
In a similar incident Monday, a man was carjacked in Lethbridge, threatened with a machete, then abandoned on the highway after being forced to take the carjacker to the Blood Reserve.
Neudorf was parked on a quiet, residential street near his son’s house when it happened to him.
He says he was able to grab the knife out of the perpetrator’s hand, only to find out there was a second knife.
“That’s when the situation got very scary,” Neudorf said.
“The second knife could have been a whole different situation. He did threaten me. He said ‘I’m gonna kill you.'”
Neudorf was rescued by a good Samaritan who pulled the would-be carjacker out of the vehicle.
“I’m really thankful for it. If they hadn’t come to help, who knows what would have happened. It was really bad,” Neudorf said.
He says the two incidents occurring so close together is concerning for many in the community.
“I was born and raised in Lethbridge,” Neudorf said.
“We used to leave our doors unlocked. That’s not happening anymore.”
Police haven’t confirmed whether they’ve located the suspect.
They ask that the public remain vigilant and be careful to lock car doors at all times.
