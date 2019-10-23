Menu

Crime

‘They held the knife to his throat and told him to drive’: Attempted carjacking in Lethbridge

By Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 7:51 pm
‘They held the knife to his throat’: Lethbridge man saved from attempted carjacking
A Lethbridge man had a knife allegedly put to his throat in an attempted carjacking Tuesday. As Emily Olsen reports, it’s the second such incident this week.

Lethbridge business owner and long time resident Rick Neudorf is still in shock after the scare of a lifetime this week.

On Tuesday evening, he was the victim of an alleged carjacking attempt.

“An intruder gets in my vehicle, puts a knife to my throat and demands that I start driving away,” Neudorf said.

“I knew that something similar had happened before and I thought ‘I’m not going to be left out on the highway.'”

In a similar incident Monday, a man was carjacked in Lethbridge, threatened with a machete, then abandoned on the highway after being forced to take the carjacker to the Blood Reserve.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Neudorf was parked on a quiet, residential street near his son’s house when it happened to him.

He says he was able to grab the knife out of the perpetrator’s hand, only to find out there was a second knife.

“That’s when the situation got very scary,” Neudorf said.

“The second knife could have been a whole different situation. He did threaten me. He said ‘I’m gonna kill you.'”

Neudorf was rescued by a good Samaritan who pulled the would-be carjacker out of the vehicle.

“I’m really thankful for it. If they hadn’t come to help, who knows what would have happened. It was really bad,” Neudorf said.

He says the two incidents occurring so close together is concerning for many in the community.

“I was born and raised in Lethbridge,” Neudorf said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We used to leave our doors unlocked. That’s not happening anymore.”

Police haven’t confirmed whether they’ve located the suspect.

They ask that the public remain vigilant and be careful to lock car doors at all times.

