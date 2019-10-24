Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto real estate agent charged with fraud, drug possession

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 4:07 pm
Police say Dwight Grange has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.
Police say Dwight Grange has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000. Handout / Toronto police

Police say they have charged a Toronto-area real estate agent with drug possession and fraud allegedly involving counterfeit bank deposits amounting to nearly $3 million.

Toronto police said the investigation was in relation to the owner of Grange Real Estate, which operates with connections in the Greater Toronto Area and internationally.

In a news release Thursday, investigators said they became aware of fraud allegations in early October and later discovered that counterfeit bank deposits were made into a business account in August 2018.

READ MORE: Mississauga suspects arrested after elderly targeted in ’emergency scam,’ Peel police say

Following the deposits, police allege several transactions involving transfer, credit and bill payments were made at different bank branches.

On Oct. 16, the financial crimes unit arrested 50-year-old Dwight Grange and charged him with two counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of attempted fraud over $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said that while executing a search warrant, officers also allegedly discovered a “large quantity” of narcotics and later charged Grange with four counts of drug possession and four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

READ MORE: Niagara Falls woman charged in $134,000 fraud case, police say

A second suspect, 49-year-old Amanda Milward, also faces the same drug charges, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-7300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Man charged after Toronto seniors allegedly targeted in fraudulent home repair scheme
Man charged after Toronto seniors allegedly targeted in fraudulent home repair scheme
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoFraudToronto crimetoronto police serviceDrug PossessionDwight GrangeGrange Real EstateToronto Real Estate Agent Charged
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.